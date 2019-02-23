Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 38.35M -1.07 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 78.63M 14.02 102.56M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -130.43% -91.1% -59.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 221.43% for Kodiak Sciences Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s consensus target price is $6.5, while its potential downside is -11.80%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kodiak Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 78.7% respectively. Insiders owned 11.6% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.33% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -8.65% -4.2% 0% 0% 0% -16.83% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. -3.84% -2.59% 60% 137.22% 171.48% 184.85%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.