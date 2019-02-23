Reviewing Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)’s and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s results

Both Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 11.33B 1.32 883.70M 8.99 15.52 T2 Biosystems Inc. 10.37M 16.31 54.20M -1.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and T2 Biosystems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 7.80% 20.4% 8.6% T2 Biosystems Inc. -522.66% -461.3% -84.3%

Volatility & Risk

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, T2 Biosystems Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival T2 Biosystems Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. T2 Biosystems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

Analyst Recommendations

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and T2 Biosystems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings 1 3 7 2.64 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has a 16.44% upside potential and an average target price of $173.22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares and 54.4% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are T2 Biosystems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings -4.18% -18.39% -17.37% -26.14% -10.12% -12.51% T2 Biosystems Inc. -8.11% -20.47% -40% -56.22% -0.24% -0.97%

For the past year T2 Biosystems Inc. has weaker performance than Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings beats on 9 of the 12 factors T2 Biosystems Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. The company offers a range of clinical laboratory tests and procedures, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, HCV tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens. It also provides specialty testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and pain management; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, the company provides drug development solutions, as well as laboratory testing services. Further, it provides its testing services through a sales force to the managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, food and nutritional companies, and independent clinical laboratories. The company has collaboration with university, hospital and academic institutions, such as Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Columbia University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, and Yale University to license and commercialize new diagnostic tests. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.