Reviewing Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR)’s and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s results

This is a contrast between Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 1.60B 4.83 296.34M 2.96 24.47 Redwood Trust Inc. 213.47M 6.16 115.85M 1.31 12.53

Table 1 highlights Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Redwood Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 18.52% 27.5% 7.2% Redwood Trust Inc. 54.27% 11.7% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Redwood Trust Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shareholders receive an annual dividend of $3.56 per share which is subject to 4.62% dividend yield. Redwood Trust Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1.18 per share while its annual dividend yield is 7.64%.

Analyst Ratings

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Redwood Trust Inc. is $18.25, which is potential 17.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Redwood Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.3% and 96.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares. Competitively, 1.69% are Redwood Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) -4.51% -10% -7.31% -0.03% -5.43% -2.45% Redwood Trust Inc. -1.92% -0.49% -4.16% -0.55% 9.87% 10.46%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has -2.45% weaker performance while Redwood Trust Inc. has 10.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Redwood Trust Inc. on 12 of the 16 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.