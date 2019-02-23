Reviewing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) and Real Goods Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGSE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the General Building Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima N/A 0.00 N/A 0.46 21.72 Real Goods Solar Inc. 14.83M 2.58 35.90M -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Real Goods Solar Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 0% 0% Real Goods Solar Inc. -242.08% -888.6% -260.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima and Real Goods Solar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.64% and 1.5%. Competitively, Real Goods Solar Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima -6.48% -6.13% 26.27% -26.41% -54.21% -56.81% Real Goods Solar Inc. -11.91% 53.71% 50.78% -49.6% -56.19% -61.52%

For the past year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s stock price has smaller decline than Real Goods Solar Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima beats Real Goods Solar Inc.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima manufactures and sells cement. The company offers masonry cement, lime, and concrete, as well as crushing stones. It serves customers operating in the areas of engineering and construction, cement, footwear, steel, textile, and environmental management. The company supplies its products through a network of 12 logistic centers in Argentina. It also operates LOMANET, a portal that allows customers to buy cement and lime, as well as a range of information through its network. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The companyÂ’s Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. It installs residential solar energy systems up to 24 kilowatts (kW) in size; and small commercial solar energy systems up to 500 kW in size for various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, service, and municipal services. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, customer referral programs, and alliances and channel partnerships, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.