Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 29.78M -2.13 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 51.49M 58.76 197.61M -2.43 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -9% -8.8% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -383.78% -31% -26.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.44 shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

73.7 and 73.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.4 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 4 6 2.60

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.4 consensus target price and a 26.04% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.39% -46.33% -51.32% -58.79% 37.05% 22.99% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -11.27% -11.17% -43.64% -40.33% 3.14% 2.67%

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.