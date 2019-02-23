Reviewing Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|29.78M
|-2.13
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|51.49M
|58.76
|197.61M
|-2.43
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-9%
|-8.8%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-383.78%
|-31%
|-26.6%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.44 shows that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
73.7 and 73.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.4 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|4
|6
|2.60
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.4 consensus target price and a 26.04% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 93.3% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.39%
|-46.33%
|-51.32%
|-58.79%
|37.05%
|22.99%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-11.27%
|-11.17%
|-43.64%
|-40.33%
|3.14%
|2.67%
For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.