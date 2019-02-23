Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD)’s results

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE:WRD) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 6.05B 2.37 1.10B 0.76 20.26 WildHorse Resource Development Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Marathon Oil Corporation and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 18.18% 5.7% 3.1% WildHorse Resource Development Corporation 0.00% -12.9% -4.8%

Liquidity

Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WildHorse Resource Development Corporation are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WildHorse Resource Development Corporation.

Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.2 per share which is subject to 1.2% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for WildHorse Resource Development Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Oil Corporation and WildHorse Resource Development Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 6 2.67 WildHorse Resource Development Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Marathon Oil Corporation is $23.5, with potential upside of 39.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.9% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares and 0% of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation shares. Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.26%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of WildHorse Resource Development Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -8.33% -17.34% -24.82% -28.74% 3.8% -9.63% WildHorse Resource Development Corporation -7.74% -24.12% -10.92% -37.86% 0.65% -7.39%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than WildHorse Resource Development Corporation.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors WildHorse Resource Development Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in Southeast Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total leasehold position of approximately 262,742 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and 108,456 net acres in overpressured Cotton Valley formation, as well as 152.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.