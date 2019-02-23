Reviewing Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics Inc. N/A 11713.67 15.08M -1.28 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 73.33M 34.91 340.12M -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -662.2% -295.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -463.82% -73.6% -43%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.45 shows that Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 9.1 and 9 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marker Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16.67, while its potential upside is 41.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marker Therapeutics Inc. 2.12% -7.92% -12.71% -13.24% 140.33% 83.93% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -3.89% -7.01% -11.58% -30.83% -17.72% -26.27%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.