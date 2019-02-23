Reviewing Matrix Service Company (MTRX)’s and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s results

This is a contrast between Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service Company 1.20B 0.46 13.60M -0.49 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 383.70M 0.31 43.18M -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Matrix Service Company and CSI Compressco LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Matrix Service Company and CSI Compressco LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service Company -1.13% -4% -2.3% CSI Compressco LP -11.25% -54.8% -5.3%

Volatility and Risk

Matrix Service Company has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CSI Compressco LP has a 1.52 beta and it is 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Matrix Service Company are 1.5 and 1.2. Competitively, CSI Compressco LP has 1.8 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSI Compressco LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Dividends

The dividend yield for CSI Compressco LP is 28.2% while its annual dividend payout is $0.75 per share. No dividend is paid out for Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Matrix Service Company and CSI Compressco LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service Company 0 0 0 0.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.2% of Matrix Service Company shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Matrix Service Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 36.88% of CSI Compressco LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matrix Service Company -7.39% -14.96% -11.13% 0.16% 11.35% 6.35% CSI Compressco LP -5.49% -23.55% -28.13% -31.96% -22.66% -27.61%

For the past year Matrix Service Company had bullish trend while CSI Compressco LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Matrix Service Company beats CSI Compressco LP on 9 of the 12 factors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.