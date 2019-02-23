Reviewing Mercury General Corporation (MCY)’s and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General Corporation 3.38B 0.88 5.73M 1.53 37.15 National General Holdings Corp. 4.50B 0.64 147.58M 1.34 16.99

Table 1 highlights Mercury General Corporation and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Mercury General Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Mercury General Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General Corporation -0.17% 5.6% 1.8% National General Holdings Corp. 3.28% 0% 0%

Dividends

$2.5 per share with a dividend yield of 4.69% is the annual dividend that Mercury General Corporation pay. National General Holdings Corp. has an annual dividend pay of $0.16 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.8%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mercury General Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 17.98% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Mercury General Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mercury General Corporation 0.14% -7.26% 7.1% 17.77% 4.65% 6.16% National General Holdings Corp. -1.17% -5.47% -9.23% -10.34% -11.21% -8.98%

For the past year Mercury General Corporation had bullish trend while National General Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors National General Holdings Corp.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.