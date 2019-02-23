Reviewing Merus N.V. (MRUS)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 24.88M -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merus N.V. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merus N.V. and Provention Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Provention Bio Inc. is 53.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 53.7. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 6.7% respectively. About 37.08% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Provention Bio Inc. has 31% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40% Provention Bio Inc. 12.12% -23.82% -32.02% 0% 0% -46.15%

For the past year Merus N.V. has stronger performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.