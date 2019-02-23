Reviewing Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 24.66% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.17% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 6.80% 0.30% Industry Average 18.38% 13.34% 1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group Inc. N/A N/A 7.77 Industry Average 1.76B 9.58B 14.21

With presently lower P/E ratio Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.40 2.25

The peers have a potential upside of 21.52%. The research analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mizuho Financial Group Inc. -4.27% -9.25% -9.77% -11.55% -12.78% -13.74% Industry Average 1.98% 1.86% 20.25% 23.43% 18.43% 20.64%

For the past year Mizuho Financial Group Inc. had bearish trend while Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. In other hand, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.06 which is 6.12% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. pay is $0.07 per share with a dividend yield of 2.17%. On the other side, 3.36% is the dividend yield of Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s peers.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Mizuho Financial Group Inc.