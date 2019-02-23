Reviewing Model N Inc. (MODN)’s and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 150.64M 3.59 27.68M -0.93 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 419.47M 20.38 65.52M 1.46 92.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Model N Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. -18.37% -69.8% -16.5% The Trade Desk Inc. 15.62% 22.9% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Model N Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Model N Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 34.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72% and 86.7% respectively. Insiders owned 9.7% of Model N Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 6.77% 9.24% -12.22% -17.41% -8.94% -6.92% The Trade Desk Inc. -5.41% 2.18% -5.4% 51.71% 197.2% 194.66%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bearish trend while The Trade Desk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.