Reviewing Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC)’s and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units (NASDAQ:TBRGU)’s results

Both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units (NASDAQ:TBRGU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units are owned by institutional investors at 51.74% and 38.29% respectively. 0.07% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.19% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 0.31% 1.76% 0% 0% 1.55% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units 0.17% 0.46% 0.66% 0% 0% 1.36%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats on 1 of the 1 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. Units.