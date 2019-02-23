Reviewing MYnd Analytics Inc. (MYND)’s and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)’s results

MYnd Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYND) and Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYnd Analytics Inc. 1.58M 8.10 9.28M -2.10 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 376.96M 7.81 18.65M 0.50 148.48

Demonstrates MYnd Analytics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MYnd Analytics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYnd Analytics Inc. -587.34% -369.2% -215.5% Genomic Health Inc. 4.95% 8.7% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.31 beta indicates that MYnd Analytics Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Genomic Health Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MYnd Analytics Inc. Its rival Genomic Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Genomic Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MYnd Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MYnd Analytics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MYnd Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Genomic Health Inc. has an average target price of $89.5, with potential upside of 9.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MYnd Analytics Inc. and Genomic Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.2% and 90.9% respectively. About 31.4% of MYnd Analytics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MYnd Analytics Inc. -9.29% -18.59% -34.67% -45.96% -65.68% -62.65% Genomic Health Inc. -7.02% -18.5% 14.97% 46.97% 146.48% 114.91%

For the past year MYnd Analytics Inc. has -62.65% weaker performance while Genomic Health Inc. has 114.91% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Genomic Health Inc. beats MYnd Analytics Inc.

MYnd Analytics, Inc. operates as a predictive analytics company. The company offers objective clinical decision support to mental healthcare providers for the personalized treatment of behavioral disorders, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other non-psychotic disorders. The company uses its proprietary neurometric platform, PEER Online, to generate Psychiatric electroencephalogram (EEG) Evaluation Registry (PEER) reports to predict the likelihood of response by an individual to a range of medications prescribed for the treatment of behavioral disorders. Its PEER Online registry and reporting platform allows medical professionals to exchange treatment outcome data for patients referenced to objective neurophysiology data obtained through a standard EEG. MYnd Analytics, Inc. has collaborations with Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc., Hackensack Meridian Health, and Cota Inc. on a clinical study for the treatment of patients with depression. The company was formerly known as CNS Response, Inc. and changed its name to MYnd Analytics, Inc. in November 2015. MYnd Analytics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mission Viejo, California.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.