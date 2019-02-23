Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|4.75M
|12.54
|1.63M
|0.05
|220.39
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|-34.32%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
The annual dividend that Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. pay is $0.49 per share with a dividend yield of 4.23%. No dividend is paid out for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.3% of Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.54%
|0.54%
|-3.44%
|-2.85%
|-8.77%
|-7.57%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|1.15%
|2.12%
|-1.64%
|-4.47%
|-14.87%
|-13.33%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.