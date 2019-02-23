Reviewing Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 4.75M 12.54 1.63M 0.05 220.39 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. -34.32% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. pay is $0.49 per share with a dividend yield of 4.23%. No dividend is paid out for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.3% of Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.54% 0.54% -3.44% -2.85% -8.77% -7.57% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 1.15% 2.12% -1.64% -4.47% -14.87% -13.33%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.