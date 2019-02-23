Reviewing Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 451.24M 15.88 21.11M 0.07 1243.62 Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 4.68% 2.5% 1.2% Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Novavax Inc.’s 2.35 beta is the reason why it is 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Novavax Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.06% and an $121.57 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Novavax Inc. is $5, which is potential 160.42% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Novavax Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.1% respectively. About 1.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.16% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.79% -20.91% -27.61% -13.46% 18.36% 10.59% Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.