Reviewing NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15.20M 1.51 4.48M 0.55 2.17 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 127.61 54.59M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -29.47% -71.9% -39% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -311.5% -97.6%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.67 beta means NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 167.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta which is 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1% and 36.5%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.78%. Comparatively, 9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.81% 8.05% -7.74% -57.16% -67.58% -68.85% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -8.7% -17.42% -42.38% -82.5% -86.23% -88.22%

For the past year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.