Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Since Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc N/A 560.27 155.64M -4.63 0.00

Demonstrates Novavax Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -47.9% -33%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.35 beta. Prothena Corporation plc on the other hand, has 2.58 beta which makes it 158.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival Prothena Corporation plc is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.3. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novavax Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

Novavax Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 160.42% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.1% of Novavax Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.16%. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58% Prothena Corporation plc -3.66% -11.14% -17.36% -17.48% -71.5% -69.14%

For the past year Novavax Inc. had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.