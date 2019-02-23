Reviewing Novavax Inc. (NVAX)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax Inc. 38.57M 19.06 186.26M -0.53 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 476.90M 1.15 359.11M 4.31 1.43

Table 1 demonstrates Novavax Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax Inc. -482.91% 179.3% -66.8% SIGA Technologies Inc. 75.30% -151.7% 261.2%

Volatility and Risk

Novavax Inc. has a 2.35 beta, while its volatility is 135.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novavax Inc. is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.4. The Current Ratio of rival SIGA Technologies Inc. is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.3. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Novavax Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 160.42% for Novavax Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.1% of Novavax Inc. shares and 20.9% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.16% of Novavax Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novavax Inc. 3.38% 8.63% 44.59% 36.31% 51.77% 72.58% SIGA Technologies Inc. -1.6% 18.76% -12.91% -13.28% 27.39% 26.6%

For the past year Novavax Inc. has stronger performance than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.