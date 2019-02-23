Reviewing Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

Both Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S N/A 0.00 N/A 2.40 19.15 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.17M -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Novo Nordisk A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 80.5% 38.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -49.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Novo Nordisk A/S is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S pays out an annual dividend of $1.23 per share while its dividend yield is 2.47%. No dividend is paid out for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 1 3 3 2.43 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Novo Nordisk A/S’s average price target is $285, while its potential upside is 472.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novo Nordisk A/S and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.1% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novo Nordisk A/S -1.44% 3.17% -5.12% 2.5% -10.81% -14.38% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.84% -22.7% -23.57% -59.36% -77.8% -71.32%

For the past year Novo Nordisk A/S has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.