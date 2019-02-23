Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 51.40M 10.53 4.13M 0.37 20.68

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8.04% 0% 0%

Dividends

Meanhile, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s yearly dividend is $0.65 per share and 8.37% dividend yield. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.16% and 37.52%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -3.59% -12.02% -17.89% -20.68% -15.54% -22.21% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.93% -2.2% -6.08% -6.31% -9.99% -9.88%

For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.