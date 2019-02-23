Reviewing Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)’s results

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|51.40M
|10.53
|4.13M
|0.37
|20.68
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8.04%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Meanhile, Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s yearly dividend is $0.65 per share and 8.37% dividend yield. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund does not offer a dividend.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.16% and 37.52%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-3.59%
|-12.02%
|-17.89%
|-20.68%
|-15.54%
|-22.21%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.93%
|-2.2%
|-6.08%
|-6.31%
|-9.99%
|-9.88%
For the past year Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.