Reviewing Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

This is a contrast between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 19.10M 15.70 14.32M 0.50 18.99 Eaton Vance Corp. 1.70B 2.75 381.94M 3.31 11.07

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Vance Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 74.97% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 22.47% 30.1% 12.6%

Dividends

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund pays out $0.94 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 9.16%. Meanwhile, Eaton Vance Corp.’s annual dividend is $1.28 per share and it also boasts of a 3.1% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Eaton Vance Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 2 3 0 2.60

Competitively Eaton Vance Corp. has a consensus target price of $44.8, with potential upside of 7.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.47% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 70.1% of Eaton Vance Corp. shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund -0.74% -0.84% -8.1% -5.8% -14.67% -16.34% Eaton Vance Corp. -10.14% -18.41% -29.32% -35.01% -35.18% -35.09%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was less bearish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 10 of the 15 factors.