Reviewing Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 106.99M 4.67 42.20M 0.60 12.05

Demonstrates Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 39.44% 0% 0%

Dividends

Meanhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.72 per share and 9.88% dividend yield. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average price target is $7, while its potential downside is -4.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.63% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 44.15% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% are Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.11% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.59% -4.91% -9.95% -12.2% -10.32% -9.08% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.23% 1.26% -6.1% -1.5% 0.7% 4.78%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund had bearish trend while PennantPark Investment Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.