Reviewing Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)’s and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s results

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation N/A 372.38 11.20M -0.19 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 78.18M -2.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -864% -377.2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.4%

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 28.7 and has 28.7 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.8% and 83.9%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 39.3%. Competitively, 0.2% are G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -9.84% -19.51% -37.5% -52.72% -51.61% -50% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -13.68% -23.61% -48.84% -19.51% 68.97% 66.33%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has -50% weaker performance while G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 66.33% stronger performance.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.