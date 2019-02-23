Reviewing Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)’s and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s results

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum Inc. 1.74B 1.12 132.66M -1.01 0.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 62.09M 0.50 33.02M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum Inc. -7.62% -3.8% -1.8% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -53.18% -47.5% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.2 beta indicates that Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a 1.63 beta and it is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Oasis Petroleum Inc.'s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum Inc. 0 6 4 2.40 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 111.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares and 11.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares. 0.8% are Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Petroleum Inc. -9.66% -37.13% -46.61% -49.88% -33.57% -23.31% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -7.92% -24.39% -35.42% -42.24% -17.7% -21.19%

For the past year Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has weaker performance than Oasis Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses. The company sells its oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.