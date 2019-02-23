Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 1.97M 87.04 55.68M -1.59 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 7.94M 84.25 67.54M -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -2,826.40% -133.7% -81.6% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -850.63% -70.8% -50.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.93 beta which is 193.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.3. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Cara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 188.46%. Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.67 consensus price target and a 33.75% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ocular Therapeutix Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 61.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -15.92% 3.51% -18.13% -22.76% 39.65% 25.84% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -12.93% -19.69% -21.56% -3.12% 21.12% 29.33%

For the past year Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.