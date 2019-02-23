Reviewing OncoCyte Corporation (OCX)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Since OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 8.00M 225.35 51.52M -1.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OncoCyte Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OncoCyte Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6% AnaptysBio Inc. -644.00% -14.9% -14%

Liquidity

OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, AnaptysBio Inc. which has a 24.1 Current Ratio and a 24.1 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OncoCyte Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 0% respectively. 1.3% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67% AnaptysBio Inc. -5.05% -17.9% -18.61% 0.71% -20.28% -29.7%

For the past year OncoCyte Corporation was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.