Reviewing OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OMED)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54.88M 0.63 6.03M 0.13 7.15 Bio-Techne Corporation 681.71M 10.80 96.31M 2.46 63.16

Demonstrates OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Bio-Techne Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.99% 25.8% 6.5% Bio-Techne Corporation 14.13% 12% 7.7%

Risk & Volatility

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Bio-Techne Corporation is 0.66% while its annual dividend payout is $1.28 per share. No dividend is paid out for OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

$1.5 is OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 67.79%. Competitively the average price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $188.5, which is potential -3.32% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.6% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.7% of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -20.51% -45.61% -62.5% -67.48% -81.29% -77.32% Bio-Techne Corporation -3.59% -12.9% -20.41% -3.29% 20.74% 20.13%

For the past year OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 15 of the 16 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers and develops cancer stem cell (CSC) and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The companyÂ’s product candidates and preclinical programs include demcizumab (anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), a humanized monoclonal antibody, in Phase II trial for pancreatic cancer, a randomized Phase II trial in non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase Ib trial for solid tumor; tarextumab (anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5) that targets the Notch2 and Notch3 receptors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for small cell lung cancer; vantictumab (anti-Fzd, OMP-18R5) in two Phase Ib clinical trials for breast and pancreatic cancer; ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), a fusion protein based on Frizzled8 receptor, which is in two Phase Ib clinical trials for ovarian and pancreatic cancer; and navicixizumab (anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), a monoclonal antibody that targets DLL4 and vascular endothelial growth factor, which is in Phase Ia single-agent clinical trial for solid tumors, and two Phase Ib clinical trial for ovarian and metastatic colorectal cancer. It is also developing anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), a monoclonal antibody, in Phase Ia/b clinical trial for solid tumor and metastatic colorectal cancer; brontictuzumab (anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51) targeting the Notch1 receptor, in Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal cancer; anti-tigit (OMP-313M32), a T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein, in Phase I clinical trial for tumor; and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11), a preclinical product candidate targeting glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor and its ligand. The company has strategic alliances with GlaxoSmithKline LLC to develop and commercialize antibody therapeutics targeting the Notch signaling pathway; Bayer Pharma AG for biologic and small molecule therapeutics targeting the Wnt signaling pathway; and Celgene Corporation for anti-CSC product candidates. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.