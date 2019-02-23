Reviewing Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33.65M 1.68 2.38M -3.91 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 3.27M 60.51 45.83M -3.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.07% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -1,401.53% -52.4% -47.8%

Liquidity

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.9. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13 Current Ratio and a 13 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential downside of -21.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.2% and 59.8%. Insiders held 0.4% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.69% -8.04% -26.49% 1.14% -47.22% -30.52% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -17.85% -22.13% -36.6% -41.77% -36.06% -42.81%

For the past year Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.