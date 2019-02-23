Reviewing Oragenics Inc. (OGEN)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

Both Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 10.03M -1.45 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 6.05M 0.61 21.15M -3.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oragenics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics Inc. 0.00% 0% -119.9% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -349.59% -261.3% -79.5%

Risk and Volatility

Oragenics Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

9.9 and 9.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Oragenics Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Oragenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oragenics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 5.9% respectively. Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has 2.42% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oragenics Inc. -26.67% -2.94% 135.6% -34.43% -69.16% -57.85% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -8.31% -31.93% -86.5% -87.69% -89.39%

For the past year Oragenics Inc. was less bearish than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oragenics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.