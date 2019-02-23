Reviewing Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

Both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.51M 22.00 14.50M -0.86 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 1.41M 824.32 44.75M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -577.69% -55.9% -31.5% Autolus Therapeutics plc -3,173.76% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 45.31% respectively. About 5.6% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -3.41% -18.73% -45.67% -53.74% -54.67% Autolus Therapeutics plc -7.71% 15.42% 8.04% 0% 0% 44.04%

For the past year Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Autolus Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.