Reviewing Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (OSIR)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics Inc. 134.58M 4.38 5.70M 0.30 44.31 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 10.03M -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Osiris Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics Inc. 4.24% 15% 7.8% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% 0% -119.9%

Risk and Volatility

Osiris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. Oragenics Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Osiris Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Oragenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.1% of Osiris Therapeutics Inc. shares and 13.1% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.9% of Osiris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Oragenics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Osiris Therapeutics Inc. 11.78% 34.7% 28.41% 51.35% 144.91% 124.5% Oragenics Inc. -26.67% -2.94% 135.6% -34.43% -69.16% -57.85%

For the past year Osiris Therapeutics Inc. has 124.5% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -57.85% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Osiris Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix, a cryopreserved placental membrane for treating hard-to-treat acute and chronic wounds, venous leg ulcers, and burns; BIO4, a bone allograft for use in all surgical applications, including spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgery; and Cartiform, a viable chondral allograft that promotes articular cartilage repair to treat focal chondral defects. It markets and distributes its products directly to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.