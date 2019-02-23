Reviewing Pentair plc (PNR)’s and Its Rivals results

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is a company in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Pentair plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.50% of all Industrial Equipment & Components’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.61% of Pentair plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.33% of all Industrial Equipment & Components companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pentair plc and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair plc 10.83% 13.10% 6.90% Industry Average 15.03% 14.04% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Pentair plc and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair plc 321.70M 2.97B 14.52 Industry Average 142.35M 947.17M 21.35

Pentair plc has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pentair plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair plc 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.50 2.54

With average price target of $48, Pentair plc has a potential upside of 11.50%. As a group, Industrial Equipment & Components companies have a potential upside of 32.94%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Pentair plc make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pentair plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pentair plc -7.07% -7.81% -8.95% -11.61% -14.88% -16.33% Industry Average 61.56% 265.36% 326.84% 250.84% 824.98% 815.20%

For the past year Pentair plc had bearish trend while Pentair plc’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Pentair plc has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Pentair plc’s peers Current Ratio is 2.56 and has 1.78 Quick Ratio. Pentair plc’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pentair plc.

Volatility and Risk

Pentair plc is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, Pentair plc’s peers are 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

$1.05 per share with a dividend yield of 2.47% is the annual dividend that Pentair plc pays. On the other side, 1.33% is the dividend yield of Pentair plc’s peers.

Summary

Pentair plc’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 7 factors compared to the company itself.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications. The Electrical segment designs, manufactures, and services products that protect sensitive equipment, as well as heat management solutions designed to provide thermal protection to temperature sensitive fluid applications, and engineered electrical and fastening products for electrical, mechanical, and civil applications. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.