Reviewing People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT)’s and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial Inc. 1.57B 4.18 454.00M 1.22 12.97 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 223.80M 8.52 91.44M 0.68 19.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for People’s United Financial Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to People’s United Financial Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. People’s United Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us People’s United Financial Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial Inc. 28.92% 7.6% 1% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 40.86% 7.3% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.98. Competitively, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Dividends

$0.7 per share with a dividend yield of 3.96% is the annual dividend that People’s United Financial Inc. pay. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.34 per share and at a 2.52% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown People’s United Financial Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.41% for People’s United Financial Inc. with average price target of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares and 78.1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares. 0.69% are People’s United Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s United Financial Inc. -5.99% 0.32% -14.42% -16.89% -16.09% -15.24% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -6.13% 6.36% 2.59% 2.68% 1.04% 3.3%

For the past year People’s United Financial Inc. has -15.24% weaker performance while Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has 3.3% stronger performance.

Summary

People’s United Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.