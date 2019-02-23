Reviewing People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

People’s Utah Bancorp has 38.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand People’s Utah Bancorp has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 35.43% 11.40% 1.40% Industry Average 28.11% 11.33% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp 40.63M 114.68M 15.71 Industry Average 2.93B 10.42B 13.92

People’s Utah Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s Utah Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.76 2.52

As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 65.56%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp -9.5% -11.82% -18.55% -21.19% -4.44% -3.5% Industry Average 0.62% 3.68% 3.18% 8.52% 13.67% 17.55%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp had bearish trend while People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

People’s Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, People’s Utah Bancorp’s rivals have beta of 1.00 which is 0.24% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$0.43 per share with a dividend yield of 1.47% is the annual dividend that People’s Utah Bancorp pays. On the other side, 2.83% is the dividend yield of People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors People’s Utah Bancorp’s competitors beat People’s Utah Bancorp.