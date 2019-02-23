Reviewing People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
People’s Utah Bancorp has 38.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.73% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand People’s Utah Bancorp has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.00% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|35.43%
|11.40%
|1.40%
|Industry Average
|28.11%
|11.33%
|1.10%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|40.63M
|114.68M
|15.71
|Industry Average
|2.93B
|10.42B
|13.92
People’s Utah Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.00
|1.76
|2.52
As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 65.56%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of People’s Utah Bancorp and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|People’s Utah Bancorp
|-9.5%
|-11.82%
|-18.55%
|-21.19%
|-4.44%
|-3.5%
|Industry Average
|0.62%
|3.68%
|3.18%
|8.52%
|13.67%
|17.55%
For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp had bearish trend while People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility and Risk
People’s Utah Bancorp has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, People’s Utah Bancorp’s rivals have beta of 1.00 which is 0.24% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
$0.43 per share with a dividend yield of 1.47% is the annual dividend that People’s Utah Bancorp pays. On the other side, 2.83% is the dividend yield of People’s Utah Bancorp’s peers.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors People’s Utah Bancorp’s competitors beat People’s Utah Bancorp.