Reviewing Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)’s and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s results

Both Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust 12.24M 7.25 49.67M 1.51 1.62 Falcon Minerals Corporation 106.56M 6.14 47.06M 0.89 8.25

Demonstrates Permianville Royalty Trust and Falcon Minerals Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Falcon Minerals Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Permianville Royalty Trust. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon Minerals Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 405.80% 55.5% 55.5% Falcon Minerals Corporation 44.16% 0% 0%

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays out $0.39 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 15.01%. Falcon Minerals Corporation offers an annual dividend of $0.09 per share, bundled with 1.24% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Permianville Royalty Trust and Falcon Minerals Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 84%. Insiders held 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.62% -33.15% -21.29% -18.67% -22.54% Falcon Minerals Corporation -4.68% -23.54% -35.22% -27.33% 0% -23.54%

For the past year Permianville Royalty Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.