Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 44.52 7.63M -2.54 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.6% and 4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52% Benitec Biopharma Limited -11.2% -21.83% -31.24% -25.95% -38.55% -38.14%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.