Reviewing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|44.52
|7.63M
|-2.54
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-411.5%
|-179.4%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.6% and 4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|9.09%
|-18.46%
|-75.17%
|-85.48%
|-93.68%
|-93.52%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|-11.2%
|-21.83%
|-31.24%
|-25.95%
|-38.55%
|-38.14%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.