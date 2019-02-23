Reviewing Precision Therapeutics Inc. (AIPT)’s and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) and Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics Inc. 1.32M 9.34 9.51M -0.98 0.00 Retractable Technologies Inc. 34.52M 0.73 3.03M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Precision Therapeutics Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics Inc. -720.45% -266.2% -199.8% Retractable Technologies Inc. -8.78% -11.8% -8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc.’s beta is -0.21 which is 121.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Precision Therapeutics Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Retractable Technologies Inc. has 3 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Retractable Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Precision Therapeutics Inc. and Retractable Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.2% and 12.3%. Insiders held 0.5% of Precision Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 42.1% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Precision Therapeutics Inc. -8.8% -20.34% -37.28% -46.27% -44.9% -31.38% Retractable Technologies Inc. -0.75% -7.68% -2.51% -15.92% 5.77% -2.94%

For the past year Precision Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Retractable Technologies Inc.

Summary

Retractable Technologies Inc. beats Precision Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. Its principal products comprise VanishPoint 0.5mL insulin syringes; 1mL tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; 0.5mL, 1mL, 2mL, 3mL, 5mL, and 10mL syringes; EasyPoint needles; VanishPoint blood collection tube holders; VanishPoint IV safety catheters; small diameter tube adapters; allergy trays; Patient Safe syringes; Patient Safe Luer caps; and VanishPoint blood collection sets, as well as VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company is also developing retractable needles and syringes, glass syringes, dental syringes, IV catheter introducers, and blood collection sets. It serves healthcare providers, such as acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctorsÂ’ offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, long-term care facilities, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.