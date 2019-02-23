Reviewing Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. N/A 0.00 24.88M -0.74 0.00 resTORbio Inc. N/A 0.00 54.91M -2.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -50.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 53.7 and 53.7 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than resTORbio Inc.

Roughly 6.7% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.4% of resTORbio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31%. Insiders Competitively, held 55.61% of resTORbio Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. 12.12% -23.82% -32.02% 0% 0% -46.15% resTORbio Inc. -3.52% 5.79% 2.61% 24.26% 0% -25.36%

For the past year resTORbio Inc. has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

On 5 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats resTORbio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.