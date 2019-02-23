Reviewing Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 201.52M 5.05 146.96M -3.90 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10.50M 32.48 41.25M -1.77 0.00

Demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. -72.93% -301.5% -74.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -392.86% -20.8% -19%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.13 beta. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26.7 and has 26.7 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.8% and 75% respectively. About 11.3% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. 3.83% 4.59% -49.57% -50.45% -77.02% -75.59% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12% -20.34% -12.19% -34.53% -49.28% -51.26%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.