Reviewing Radius Health Inc. (RDUS)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Both Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health Inc. 72.48M 12.05 251.26M -5.57 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. N/A 1650.15 108.27M -3.06 0.00

Demonstrates Radius Health Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health Inc. -346.66% -150.2% -65.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 208.7% -52.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Radius Health Inc. is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.4. The Current Ratio of rival Translate Bio Inc. is 16.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 16.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Radius Health Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Radius Health Inc.’s average target price is $43.67, while its potential upside is 127.69%. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 164.37% and its average target price is $23. Based on the data shown earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Radius Health Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Radius Health Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.26% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.6% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Radius Health Inc. -4.32% -8.54% -15.11% -41.45% -41.81% -49.8% Translate Bio Inc. 17.7% 26.07% -26.26% 0% 0% -26.13%

For the past year Radius Health Inc. was more bearish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Radius Health Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.