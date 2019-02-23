Reviewing Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN)’s and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s results

Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raven Industries Inc. 414.47M 3.53 57.28M 1.59 23.45 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 31.79M 0.44 5.91M 0.49 1.32

Demonstrates Raven Industries Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Raven Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Raven Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raven Industries Inc. 13.82% 19.4% 16.5% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 18.59% 0% 0%

Dividends

Raven Industries Inc. dividend pay is $0.52 per share with 1.29% dividend yield annually. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Raven Industries Inc. shares and 0.37% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.8% of Raven Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Raven Industries Inc. -7.66% -19.26% -23.02% -8% 9.75% 8.47% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -32.68% -46.59% -54.32% -60.77% -79.76% -75.68%

For the past year Raven Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Raven Industries Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Raven Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields. Its products include field computers, application controls, GPS-guidance and assisted-steering systems, automatic boom controls, yield monitoring controls, and planter and seeder controls, as well as Slingshot, an integrated real-time kinematic and information platform. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane, and industrial applications. This segment sells plastic sheeting to independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.