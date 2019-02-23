Reviewing Redfin Corporation (RDFN)’s and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s results

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin Corporation 486.92M 3.66 41.98M -0.55 0.00 Match Group Inc. 1.73B 9.22 478.32M 1.55 25.88

In table 1 we can see Redfin Corporation and Match Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Redfin Corporation and Match Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin Corporation -8.62% -12.1% -9% Match Group Inc. 27.65% 63.1% 15.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Redfin Corporation is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Match Group Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Redfin Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Match Group Inc.

Dividends

Meanhile, Match Group Inc.’s yearly dividend is $2 per share and 3.53% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Redfin Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Redfin Corporation and Match Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Redfin Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.1% of Match Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Redfin Corporation 0.18% 10.11% -14.24% -27.39% -30.14% -45.75% Match Group Inc. 4.65% -1.35% -20.9% 0.15% 41.18% 34.6%

For the past year Redfin Corporation has -45.75% weaker performance while Match Group Inc. has 34.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Match Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Redfin Corporation.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; and originate mortgages. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. The company operates in two segments, Dating and Non-dating. It operates a portfolio of approximately 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet, and LoveScout24. The company offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. It also provides various test preparation, academic tutoring, and college counseling services. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.