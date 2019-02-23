Reviewing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)’s and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.71B 6.85 2.44B 18.46 20.46 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 40.96M 5.07 21.69M -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.36% 25.9% 18.5% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -52.95% -23% -16.1%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -2.41% downside potential and an average price target of $412.33. Competitively the average price target of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 17.10% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aratana Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.27% 3.66% -4.42% 21.04% 1.07% 0.43% Aratana Therapeutics Inc. -2.77% -9.33% 22.48% 25.15% 16.39% 20.15%

For the past year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.