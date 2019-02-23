Reviewing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s results

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 127.61 54.59M -2.11 0.00 Immuron Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -311.5% -97.6% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.5% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.1% of Immuron Limited shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -8.7% -17.42% -42.38% -82.5% -86.23% -88.22% Immuron Limited -1.54% 0% -23.4% -14.45% 29.14% 39.89%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immuron Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.