Reviewing Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 59.18M -2.05 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 35.4 and 35.4. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 18.4 and 18.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.4% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.6% -8.83% -12.47% -13.62% -2.37% -5.09% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.