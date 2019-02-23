Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 90.00M 80.57 283.92M -6.40 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. N/A 0.00 40.22M -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. -315.47% -31.5% -29.8% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.1 and a Quick Ratio of 19.1. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.8 and has 25.8 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 5 2.83 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 21.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $187.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -6.71% -17.26% -33.17% -27.69% 17.03% -34.7% AVROBIO Inc. -11.65% -20.41% -28.32% 0% 0% -24.13%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

AVROBIO Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.