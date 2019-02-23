Reviewing Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schlumberger Limited 32.81B 1.87 2.14B -0.42 0.00 Archrock Inc. 880.22M 1.50 54.93M -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Schlumberger Limited and Archrock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Schlumberger Limited and Archrock Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schlumberger Limited 6.52% -1.8% -0.9% Archrock Inc. 6.24% 6.8% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Schlumberger Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. From a competition point of view, Archrock Inc. has a 2.81 beta which is 181.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Schlumberger Limited is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Archrock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Archrock Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Schlumberger Limited.

Dividends

Schlumberger Limited pays out a $2 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 4.47% dividend yield. Archrock Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.5 per share while its annual dividend yield is 4.92%.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Schlumberger Limited and Archrock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Schlumberger Limited 0 4 4 2.50 Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Schlumberger Limited’s upside potential is 40.73% at a $62.43 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.4% of Schlumberger Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of Archrock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.08% are Schlumberger Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Archrock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Schlumberger Limited -6.94% -19.78% -30.03% -39.93% -32.38% -37.72% Archrock Inc. -11.27% -17.28% -26.12% -22.98% -5.73% -13.81%

For the past year Archrock Inc. has weaker performance than Schlumberger Limited

Summary

Schlumberger Limited beats Archrock Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. Its Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. Its Drilling Group segment designs, manufactures, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services. Its Production Group segment provides well services comprising pressure pumping, well cementing, and stimulation services; coiled tubing equipment; well completion services and equipment that include packers, safety valves, and sand control technology, as well as completions technology and equipment; artificial lifts; and integrated production and production management services. Its Cameron Group segment offers integrated subsea production systems; surface systems; drilling equipment and services; and valve products and measurement systems. The company was formerly known as SocieÂ´teÂ´ de Prospection EÂ´lectrique. Schlumberger Limited was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.