Reviewing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 235.21M 3.64 71.25M -1.28 0.00

Demonstrates Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -30.29% -45.4% -17.5%

Liquidity

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 22.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51% and 73.6%. About 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 10.02% 9.48% 15.91% -16.29% -42.65% -40.22%

For the past year Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 65.48% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -40.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.