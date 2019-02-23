Reviewing Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (STNLU)’s and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)’s results

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units (NASDAQ:STNLU) and SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units N/A 0.00 2.55M 0.06 173.77 SG Blocks Inc. 7.99M 1.45 4.09M -0.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units and SG Blocks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units and SG Blocks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units 0.00% 0% 0% SG Blocks Inc. -51.19% -40% -30.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units and SG Blocks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60% and 17.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of SG Blocks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units 2.91% 0.28% 5.05% 6.32% 0% 6.32% SG Blocks Inc. 6.73% -14.88% -1.13% -30.28% -32.76% -41.64%

For the past year Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units had bullish trend while SG Blocks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Units beats SG Blocks Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. provides code engineered cargo shipping containers primarily in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction. It also provides engineering and project management services related to the use of modified containers in construction. The company serves architects, builders, and owners. SG Blocks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.